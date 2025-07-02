Trailer released for BTS fan documentary, 'FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG'

This is a great week to be part of the BTS ARMY. First, the K-pop superstars announced they'll be returning with new music and a world tour in spring 2026. Now, a new trailer has been released for the upcoming BTS fan documentary.

In the trailer for BTS ARMY: FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG, we see various talking heads discussing the group's rabid fanbase and how they helped the group reach global stardom.

“The power of ARMY could explode historical barriers,” one person interviewed for the doc says in the trailer. “It’s a social movement.”

The documentary hits theaters worldwide on July 30. Tickets are on sale now at btsarmymovie.com.

"There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS,” co-directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn said in a statement. “We’re excited for audiences to go on an emotional journey and meet a fandom that made us laugh, cry, and think. We were constantly moved by the fans’ power, resilience, creativity and humor and hope audiences will be too.”

