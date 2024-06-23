Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage during final London show

Taylor Swift had a huge surprise for fans lucky enough to get tickets to her third and final show at London's Wembley Stadium Sunday.

Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, who has been seen in the audience at the two previous shows Friday and Saturday, actually came out on stage for the "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart" transition.

Fan shot footage posted to social media shows Travis in a top hat and tails picking up Taylor and carrying her to her red couch. As you can imagine, the crowd goes absolutely wild for it.

And speaking of that crowd, Taylor once again brought out the celebs Sunday night, with Bon Jovi, Ellie Goulding and even Beatle Paul McCartney spotted in the audience.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl appeared to take a swipe at Taylor during his band's Saturday night show at London Stadium, which was the same night Taylor was headlining her second Wembley Stadium gig.

Fan shot footage shows Grohl telling his audience, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” before adding, “So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***** errors as well. Just a couple.”

Then he seemed to go after Taylor's performance noting, “That’s because we actually play live,” adding an exaggerated, “What?”

“Just saying,” Grohl added. “You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f****** place.”

With London wrapped, Taylor’s Eras Tour moves to Dublin, Ireland, where she’ll play three nights starting Friday, June 28.

