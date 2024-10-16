Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes talk Taylor: Baking, baseball & "this silly-a** life"

2024 US Open - Final Day NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both talked about Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on recent podcasts.

On the Tuesday episode of The Drive With Carrington Harrison, the Chiefs quarterback was asked if Taylor had ever baked anything for him. Patrick said Taylor never baked anything "specifically for me," but added, "She's made different treats that have been around my house — muffins and donuts and stuff like that."

"Sterling's a big baker as well, so they make some stuff together sometimes," said Patrick of his daughter, who's 3. "I'm not gonna say I don't eat them."

Meanwhile, on his own podcast, New Heights, Travis was asked by guest Pat McAfee how he wraps his head around the fact that, thanks to his relationship with Taylor, he regularly hangs out with movie stars like Ryan Reynolds.

"At this point you can't fathom what's going on, so it's like a dream,” replied Travis. "You're not surprised by the next thing that comes into your life or the person who walks through the door.”

“It's crazy. It's insane,” he added. “I don't know how I've got to live this silly-a** f****** life, but I'm definitely fortunate for sure."

Travis and his co-host, brother Jason, also discussed Travis attending the Yankees/Guardians game in New York City with Taylor — as a Cleveland native, Travise was upset the Guardians lost. "It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody ... it was fun."

