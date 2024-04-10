Travis Kelce says he "doesn't know how the f***" he landed Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is a tall, rich and handsome superstar football player, but he says even he wonders sometimes how he managed to land his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

That was a topic of discussion on the April 10 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, as part of an interview with rapper and actor Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky. When Jason mentioned that they had a lot of Swifties listening to the podcast, Dave asked the brothers, "How you guys doing with all this?"

"I'm having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high. Enjoying it all," Travis replied. "Bringing new lives to the football world. Opening the football world up to new things as well."

"I think it's the best thing ever," Dicky said. "Here's my take, not that you want to spend time talking about it for the five-thousandth time, but I just think there's something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where the most popular pop star, like, beloved musician somehow met, like, your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love."

"And it's just real and anyone who hates it is, like, a bitter loser," he added. "There's something so American about it... so classic about it."

"I don't know how I did it 'cause she wasn't into sports," Travis responded. Then he laughed, "I don't know how the f*** I did it!"

"Well, you did it because you called her out on your social media platform," Dave pointed out. Travis agreed, laughing, "Nah, I know exactly how I did it!"

