Travis Kelce sings "Bad Blood," raves about Justin Timberlake concert on new podcast episode

While Taylor Swift doesn't talk to the public much -- except for what she says onstage -- her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, does every week on his New Heights podcast. On the latest episode, which dropped March 20, Travis decided to show off his, um, musical talents by singing a line from one of Taylor's hits.

On the podcast, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, were discussing the fact that quarterback Kenny Pickett has been traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to Jason's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. While talking about how Pickett wasn't happy during his time with the Steelers, Travis said, "Kenny and the Steelers — their relationship ended in a little bad blood." Of course, he sang the words "Bad Blood" to the tune of Taylor's hit song of the same name -- and he was actually pretty much in tune.

And in other Travis Kelce pop music news, he also talked about attending his pal Justin Timberlake's March 13 show in LA, during which JT brought out *NSYNC for a few numbers.

"Everybody knows I'm a huge JT fan. ... JT always makes unbelievable music," said Travis. "He was playing a bunch of renditions of his old classics, absolute bangers, it was so cool to see him play some of my favorites, man, and then on top of that, a handful of his new stuff, as well as his new hit single with *NSYNC."

"It was a fun evening ... anytime you can see Justin Timberlake perform, I suggest you buy the ticket," Travis added. He said he'd try to join Justin at his upcoming golf outing in Las Vegas in a few weeks.

Travis likely recorded the podcast before he and Taylor took off on a well-deserved vacation. Sources tell US Weekly that the two are in The Bahamas.

