Travis Kelce wins karaoke contest, dedicates trophy to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce isn't a singer, but he does enjoy grabbing the mic and belting out a song or two -- badly. But when he actually won a prize for his singing, he couldn't help but shout out his famous girlfriend while accepting the award.

Travis and his brother Jason attended the American Century Championship, a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada on July 11, People reports. The festivities included a karaoke contest, and Travis was only too happy to get onstage and sing Whitesnake's 1987 MTV classic, "Here I Go Again."

Of course, after that stellar performance, Travis was named the winner of the contest. He jumped up and down with excitement and then pretended to cry with happiness as he accepted his trophy. He held it up and fake-sobbed, "Taylor, this is for you!"

The MC joked, "This is the greatest thing that's happened to him this year!"

One fan wrote in the comments, "i'd pay big money for a taylor reaction video to this clip." Another wrote, "Taylor get your man please."

And a few joked that Travis was auditioning hard for another shot at appearing onstage with Taylor at the Eras Tour, which visits Milan, Italy on July 13 and 14.

