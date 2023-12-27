1 critically injured in shooting at Tulsa mall

Mall shooting: File photo. Police in Tulsa said an argument between two people turned into a fight and then a shooting. (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — One person was critically injured on Tuesday after being shot outside an Oklahoma mall, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Tulsa Police Department, the incident occurred at the Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa at about 6:15 p.m. CST.

“Two people were arguing just outside of one of the north exterior doors of the mall,” police wrote. “The argument turned into a fight and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.”

The shooting and not random, and it was not considered an active shooter situation, Tulsa Police Department spokesperson Capt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters, according to the Tulsa World newspaper.

Tulsa police Chief Wendell Franklin later said that “we do have a shooter at large” but that “everyone else at the mall is safe.”

“It is believed that the suspect and victim had a confrontation and shots were fired,” Meulenberg told reporters during a news conference. “All information at this time indicates that the suspect has left the mall, but we are still ensuring the safety of the public by checking the mall.”

Officials said the suspect fled the scene through the mall’s parking lot, KTUL-TV reported. Police said there was “no indication” that the suspect was still on the mall’s property.

Franklin said he did not know what caused the fight, according to the World.

“It is more likely than not that the (shooter and victim) knew each other and a fight ensued. Someone pulled a gun,” Franklin said. “Very dangerous situation, to do something like that.”

Police have not released a description of the suspect, according to KTUL.

An investigation is ongoing.