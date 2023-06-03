1 killed, 9 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix

Five-car crash: File photo. The Phoenix Fire Department said that one person died and nine other people were injured in the five-car crash. (Phoenix Fire Department)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PHOENIX — One person was killed and nine others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Arizona on Saturday, authorities said.

According to fire officials, the five-vehicle crash occurred in Phoenix at about 12:45 p.m. MST, KTVK reported. Fire officials said that nine adults and a teen were taken to an area hospital, according to the television station. One of the adults died.

The teen and two adults are in critical condition, according to KNXV-TV. One other adult was in extremely critical condition, while the other five people were in stable condition, according to KSAZ-TV.

It is unclear what led to the crash, KPNX-TV reported.

Police have closed down 67th Avenue between Camelback Road and Hazelwood Street in both directions, according to KSAZ.

An investigation is ongoing.

