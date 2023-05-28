123 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills seized during bust on Illinois interstate

Fake pills seized: State troopers in Illinois seized more than 500,000 pills laced with fentanyl on Friday. (Illinois State Police)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

State troopers in Illinois seized more than 500,000 fake pills that were laced with fentanyl on an interstate highway, officials said Friday.

The Illinois State Police posted on its Facebook page that the pills weighed approximately 123 pounds and had a street value estimated between $5 million and $10 million.

According to state police, the traffic stop happened early Friday on northbound Interstate 57 in northeastern Illinois but did not provide details as to the exact location, WCIA-TV reported.

Police did not say how many people were arrested in the traffic stop or how the pills were found, WLS-TV reported.

“This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available,” state police wrote on Facebook. “Thousands of lives saved by this bust!!”

