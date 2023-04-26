13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of 20-year-old on Easter Sunday

13-year-old arrested in connection to murder of 20-year-old Easter Sunday Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a murder of a 20-year-old man at the beginning of April. (LaGrange Police Department/LaGrange Police Department)

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police say they have arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection to a murder of a 20-year-old man at the beginning of April.

In a news release, the LaGrange Police Department said on Tuesday night that Jayden Gunsby, 13, had been arrested.

Officers received a call of a shooting on April 9 near McGregor and Colquit streets in LaGrange, WSB-TV reported. Once officers arrived, they found Davaris Lindsey, 20, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Lindsey was taken to the hospital and died two days later from his injuries, according to the news outlet.

A warrant was issued on April 12 for Gunsby. Police say the warrant charges Gunsby as an adult due to the murder charge.

No further information about what led up to the shooting has been released.