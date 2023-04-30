14 hospitalized after roof collapses at house near Ohio State University

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fourteen people were hospitalized on Saturday when the roof of a house near The Ohio State University campus collapsed, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call at about 7:40 p.m. EDT, Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief and spokesperson Steve Martin told WBNS-TV.

Martin told the television station that the collapse occurred “due to many, many students on top of the roof.”

Authorities said the 14 people taken to area hospitals were in stable condition, WCMH-TV reported. At least 20 other people were injured and treated by medical personnel at the scene, according to the television station.

Rick Artrip, another fire battalion chief for the Columbus Division of Fire, confirmed that none of the victims were facing serious injuries.

“We got here quick, did a quick assessment, we took the walking wounded and got them away, we took the ones who are kind of injured and took them and triaged them and tested them by the medics we quickly got them to OSU, Grant and OSU East Hospital,” Artrip told WCMH.