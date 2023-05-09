1st-grader allegedly forced girl, 6, to perform sex act; second boy recorded it on class iPad

First grader assaulted by 6-year-old student in classroom A group of Texas parents protested at an elementary school after a 1st Grader was allegedly forced to perform a sex act in the classroom out of the view of the teacher. (Tatiana Buzmakova/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 1st-grade boy allegedly forced a classmate to perform a sex act under a desk in a classroom as a second boy recorded it on one of the school’s learning devices, according to the Plainview Herald.

>> Read more trending news

The alleged incident happened at South Elementary School in Plainview, Texas, in April.

On Friday, parents protested outside the school district administration building demanding the superintendent of schools, the school principal and the teacher involved be fired, KCBD reported. They claimed the assault had been downplayed and that the parents of one of the children involved had not been notified immediately.

School is canceled for Plainview South Elementary on Monday, May 8.https://t.co/Q4rWVcr1cN — MyPlainview (@MyPlainview) May 5, 2023

The girl said that a boy pulled her under a desk and forced her to perform a sex act during class, according to everythinglubbock.com. The incident was allegedly recorded by another 1st-grader on an iPad the school hands out for children to use in the classroom. According to KCBD, the girl was trying to fight the boy off.

The girl said she hit the boy with a book and fought back “‘until they let me go,” her cousin told a television station.

According to officials with the Plainview Independent School District, the incident came to light when the video was found on the school device. The district reported the incident to police and child protective services were contacted, according to myplainview.com.

The teacher, who was in the classroom when the incident happened, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, school officials said.

On its website, the district announced classes on Monday and Tuesday were canceled, saying the administration had received violent threats “regarding a matter under investigation,” as well as citing the Saturday mass shooting in Allen, Texas, that claimed the lives of eight people.

Allen is about 350 miles from Plainview.