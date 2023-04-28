3 killed, 1 injured after 2 Army helicopters collide in Alaska after training flight

Helicopter crash: File photo. Two U.S. Army helicopters crashed in Alaska on Thursday. (Andy_Oxley/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two U.S. Army helicopters collided in Alaska on Thursday while returning from a training flight, killing three soldiers and injuring another, authorities said.

The AH-64 Apache helicopters, based at Fort Wainwright, crashed in the Denali Borough near the town of Healy, KTUU-TV reported.

Update 12:48 a.m. EDT April 28: Officials with the U.S. Army said that three soldiers were killed and another was injured after two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided in midair while returning from a training mission, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

In a statement, the Army said that two of the soldiers were declared dead at the scene, according to the newspaper. A third soldier died after being transported to a hospital in Fairbanks.

The lone survivor is being treated for injuries in Fairbanks, Army officials said.

Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, expressed his sympathies to the families of the soldiers in a statement.

“This is an incredible loss for these soldiers’ families, their fellow soldiers, and for the division,” Eifler said, according to KTUU-TV. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making the full resources of the Army available to support them.”

The names of the soldiers have not been released, according to the television station.

Original report: The helicopters are from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, Army officials told the Anchorage Daily News.

It was unclear how many people were on board and whether there were any injuries or fatalities. First responders were at the scene of the crash, the Daily News reported.

The incident is under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available, the Army said in a written statement.

Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Alaska State Troopers, referred questions to the U.S. Army, according to The Associated Press.

