2 killed, 3 injured after gunman opens fire in Philadelphia neighborhood

File photo. Two men were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Two men were killed and three others were injured after a shooting in a Philadelphia neighborhood on Monday, authorities said.

Naasir Boyd and Paul “PJ” Cobb, both 24 and from Philadelphia, were killed after a masked gunman in a white vehicle opened fire into a crowd gathered in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of the city at about 8:40 p.m. ET, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Both men were shot in the chest, according to KYW.

A 36-year-old was shot in the stomach and was hospitalized in critical condition, WCAU reported. Two other men -- ages 54 and 35 -- were in stable condition after each was shot in the leg, according to the television station.

Five people were shot and two were killed in a shooting in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia on Monday night, police said.https://t.co/8LYT1kRMLA — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 31, 2026

Police did not release further information about the injured men, KYW reported. It was unclear what led to the shooting, according to the television station.

Officials also did not publicly release information about the make and model of the vehicle involved in the shooting, WCAU reported.

Police have not yet released information on the make or model of the car involved in the shooting.

“I’m devastated. I’m angry,” Cobb’s mother, Tiffany Thurston, told WCAU on Tuesday. “I don’t want (no) repercussions. I just want us to come together as a community, and this violence has to stop.”

Thurston said her son, who grew up in the neighborhood, was on his way to visit her when he was shot.

“He was born and raised on this block,” Thurston told the Inquirer. “Whatever happened, that was my son, and he didn’t deserve this.”

“He was a son, he was a brother, he was an uncle, and he was a cousin. They don’t understand how many lives that have been destroyed by this. I’m trying to keep it together for all my kids, trying to be strong, but in my head ... I don’t know.”

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday, the Inquirer reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group