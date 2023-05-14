2 killed, 5 injured after shooting in Yuma, police say

Yuma shooting: Police in Yuma, Arizona, are investigating after two people were fatally shot and five others were injured. (Yuma Police Department)

YUMA, Ariz. — Two people were killed and five others were injured after a shooting Saturday night in Yuma, Arizona, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Yuma Police Department, a 19-year-old male was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center before officers arrived and was pronounced dead. A second victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken to the same facility by the Yuma Fire Department, where he was also pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was flown to Phoenix in extremely critical condition, KSAZ-TV reported. Four other males, ages 15, 16, 18 and 19 -- were injured but are expected to survive, police said.

Sgt. Lori Franklin of the Yuma Police Department had few details, other than to say the investigation was ongoing.

There were several off-duty law enforcement officers in the area that assisted with the incident, which began at about 10:54 p.m. MST, police said in the news release.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

“It is still an ongoing investigation, so there was a lot of witnesses there,” Franklin told KMYA-TV. “Everybody’s being interviewed, everything’s being double-checked, everything’s being gone over. At this time, this is all I have.”