2 killed, 4 injured at Mississippi house party; 19-year-old suspect arrested

Arrested: Cameron Brand is accused of the shootings that killed two teens and wounded four others at a Mississippi house party. (Bay St. Louis Police Department)

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. — Two people were killed and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a house party in southern Mississippi early Sunday. A 19-year-old is accused in the shooting, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Cameron Everest Brand, of Pass Christian, was originally arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, but two have been upgraded to homicide charges. Police said that two victims, ages 18 and 16, died from their injuries at a New Orleans hospital.

The shooting occurred at a residence in Bay St. Louis and police responded at about 12:34 a..m. CDT, WLOX-TV reported.

The party appeared to be an after-prom gathering, according to the television station.

Police arriving at the scene discovered multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Other people had been taken to area hospitals before officers arrived.

Two victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis, while the other four attend Hancock High School, according to The Associated Press. All of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 18, the news release stated.

Although police have not released the names of the victims, family members told WLOX that the 18-year-old who died was De’Arreis Smith.

Brand was arrested at his home, the news release stated. Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio denied bail for the teen, according to the AP.

Police have not yet identified a motive, NBC News reported.