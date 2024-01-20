2 pieces of artwork returned to heirs of Holocaust victim

NEW YORK — Two pieces of art that were stolen by the Nazis were returned on Friday in New York to the heirs of a Jewish collector who was murdered in the Holocaust.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said that the two pieces of artwork were returned to the family of Fritz Grünbaum. Grünbaum was an Austrian-Jewish performer and his art was stolen by the Nazis during the war.

The two pieces of art that were returned and their estimated value, according to the DA’s Office were:

“Girl with Black Hair” from the Allen Museum of Art at Oberlin College, valued at approximately $1.5 million.

“Portrait of a Man” from the Carnegie Museum of Art, valued at approximately $1 million.

“I am thrilled that two more drawings are now being returned to the relatives of Fritz Grünbaum. The fact that we have been able to return ten pieces that were looted by the Nazis speaks to the dogged advocacy of his relatives to ensure these beautiful artworks could finally return home. Let us use this moment as an opportunity to honor and preserve the extraordinary legacy of Mr. Grünbaum -- a life that we should never forget,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The artwork was surrendered from museums located in Pittsburgh and Ohio, according to The Associated Press. A third piece of artwork by the same artist, Egon Schiele, was reportedly from a Chicago museum but prosecutors are still fighting to recover it. Ten pieces of Schiele’s works have been returned to the family.

“This is a victory for justice, and the memory of a brave artist, art collector, and opponent of Fascism. As the heirs of Fritz Grünbaum, we are gratified that this man who fought for what was right in his own time continues to make the world fairer decades after his tragic death. And we are deeply gratified that the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney is pursuing what is right, even when it is not easy. We also express our deep appreciation to the trustees and leadership of Oberlin College and the Carnegie Institute that did the right thing,” said Judge Timothy Reif, a relative of Grünbaum.

“While we can never erase the tragedies that befell Fritz and Elisabeth Grünbaum, today we take a momentous step in memorializing those whose lives were marred by one of history’s most poignant atrocities. This repatriation is a testament to the commitment of Homeland Security Investigations’ Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities unit,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Erin Keegan. “I commend HSI New York’s special agents and our law enforcement partners for proving time and time again that their dedication to justice knows no bounds.”

