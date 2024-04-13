2 young children left home alone while mother went on cruise, court records say

Home alone: File photo. A woman is facing charges after two children were found to be left alone at home for multiple days earlier in the month in Houston. (LeeYiuTung/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — A woman is facing charges after two children were found to be left alone at home for multiple days earlier in the month in Houston.

Lakesha Woods Williams, 29, has been charged with abandoning a child with intent to return, according to KTRK.

Williams is accused of leaving her 6-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son at home alone while she went on a cruise, the news outlet reported.

Court records obtained by KTRK said that neighbors at Williams’ apartment building saw her leave with luggage on April 4 but never came back.

A welfare check was done on April 9 after one of the neighbors contacted police because they were worried about the safety of the children, court records indicated, according to KHOU.

When officers entered the apartment, they reportedly found it filled with trash and leftover food. The children told officers that their mother went on a cruise and they did not know when she would be back, the news outlet reported. Officers found a camera inside the apartment that Williams reportedly used to keep an eye on the children and a cellphone that the boy used to text her.

The Houston Fire Department was called to check on the children to make sure they were OK. Child Protective Services was also contacted and the children were released into the custody of their aunt, court records said, according to KHOU.

Investigators contacted Williams but she was not cooperative with them. She was eventually located and arrested Thursday evening, the news outlet reported.

