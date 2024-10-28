$20 Thanksgiving? Target latest store to cut cost of holiday meal

Target is joining Aldi and Walmart by offering an economical Thanksgiving meal.
The retailer announced it is not putting together a $20 Thanksgiving meal for four people, it is cheaper than what Target sold in the past. The prices is $5 less than last year, ABC News reported.
The $20 meal includes:
- Good & Gather turkey up to 10 pounds
- Del Monte cut green beans
- Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom soup
- Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce
- Heinz turkey gravy
- Stove Top Stuffing
- Russet potatoes
In addition to the pre-set menu, Target will also have other side dishes and desserts for under $5 each, ABC News reported.
Sam’s Club put together a $100 Thanksgiving meal that will feed up to 10 people, CNN reported.
Aldi created a meal deal that will also feed up to 10 people for less than $47.
Walmart introduced its “inflation-free Thanksgiving meal” that will be less than $7 a person.
Amazon announced a Thanksgiving meal for four people from Whole Foods for about $9.73 a person for Prime members, MarketWatch reported.
