2023 Billboard Music Awards: Here is the list of winners

Country music singer Morgan Wallen was the big winner at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, taking home 11 awards.
Wallen’s awards included wins for top male artist, top Hot 100 artist, top streaming songs artist, top country artist, top country male artist and top country touring artist, Billboard reported.
His “One Thing at a Time” album, which spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard 200 this year, won for top Billboard 200 album and top country album. Wallen’s hit song, “Last Night,” which spent 16 nonconsecutive weeks as the No. 1 song in Billboard’s Hot 100, was named top Hot 100 song, top streaming song and top country song.
Wallen performed his song, “’98 Braves,” at Atlanta’s Truist Park, the current home of the Atlanta Braves.
Taylor Swift, meanwhile, captured 10 awards, bringing her career total to 39, according to Billboard. Drake won five awards, giving him 39 and tying him with Swift for the most career wins at the BBMAs.
Swift won top artist for the third time to go with her wins in 2013 and 2015. That also ties Drake for the most all-time; he won in 2017, 2019 and 2022.
According to The Tennessean, the awards recognize musical achievements on the Billboard chart, using sales, radio airplay and online streams to determine the winners.
Nine new awards were unveiled this year, including four in the K-pop field, according to Billboard -- top global K-pop artist, top K-pop tour, top K-pop album and top global K-pop song. There are also two in the Afrobeats field -- top Afrobeats artist and top Afrobeats song.
According to Billboard, the eligibility dates for this year’s awards were from Nov. 19, 2022, through Oct. 21, 2023.
Mariah Carey won the Chart Achievement Award for her holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
Winners are indicated in bold.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Taylor Swift
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Top New Artist
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
Top Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Drake
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Top Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Grupo Frontera
Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Top Hot 100 Artist
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Drake
Luke Combs
SZA
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Taylor Swift
Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer
Joey Moi
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Drake
SZA
Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Taylor Swift
Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
NewJeans
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
SZA
Beyoncé
Chris Brown
Rihanna
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
The Weeknd
Chris Brown
Miguel
Top R&B Female Artist
SZA
Beyoncé
Rihanna
Top R&B Touring Artist
Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
Drake
21 Savage
Lil Baby
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
21 Savage
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Nicki Minaj
Doja Cat
Ice Spice
Top Rap Touring Artist
Drake
50 Cent
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Luke Combs
Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Top Country Duo/Group
Zac Brown Band
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Top Country Touring Artist
Morgan Wallen
George Strait
Luke Combs
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Top Rock Duo/Group
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Metallica
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay
Elton John
Depeche Mode
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Top Latin Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
KAROL G
Daddy Yankee
RBD
Top Global K-Pop Artist
NewJeans
Jimin
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
BLACKPINK
SUGA
TWICE
Top Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
Libianca
Rema
Tems
Wizkid
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Beyoncé
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiesto
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Brandon Lake
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Phil Wickham
Top Gospel Artist
Kanye West
CeCe
Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Morgan Wallen -- “One Thing At A Time”
Taylor Swift -- “Midnights”
Drake & 21 Savage -- “Her Loss”
Metro Boomin -- “HEROES & VILLAINS”
SZA -- “SOS”
Top Soundtrack
“Barbie The Album”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By ELVIS”
“Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Top R&B Album
SZA -- “SOS”
Beyoncé -- “RENAISSANCE”
Brent Faiyaz -- “WASTELAND”
Drake -- “Honestly, Nevermind”
Steve Lacy -- “Gemini Rights”
Top Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage -- “Her Loss”
Future -- “I Never Liked You”
Lil Baby -- “It’s Only Me”
Metro Boomin -- “HEROES & VILLAINS”
Travis Scott -- “UTOPIA”
Top Country Album
Morgan Wallen -- “One Thing At A Time”
Luke Combs -- “Gettin’ Old”
Luke Combs -- “Growin’ Up”
Taylor Swift -- “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Zach Bryan -- “American Heartbreak”
Top Rock Album
Zach Bryan -- “American Heartbreak”
HARDY -- “the mockingbird & THE CROW”
Jelly Roll -- “Whitsitt Chapel”
Noah Kahan -- “Stick Season”
Steve Lacy -- “Gemini Rights”
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny -- “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Eslabon Armado -- “DESVELADO”
Ivan Cornejo -- “Dañado”
KAROL G -- “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO”
Peso Pluma -- “GÉNESIS”
Top K-Pop Album
Stray Kids -- “5-STAR”
Jimin -- “FACE”
NewJeans -- “2nd EP ‘Get Up’”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER -- “The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION”
TWICE -- “READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé -- “RENAISSANCE”
Drake -- “Honestly, Nevermind”
ILLENIUM -- “ILLENIUM”
Kim Petras -- “Feed The Beast”
Tiësto -- “DRIVE”
Top Christian Album
Anne Wilson -- “My Jesus”
Brandon Lake -- “House of Miracle”
CAIN -- “Rise Up”
Elevation Worship -- “LION”
Lauren Daigle -- “Lauren Daigle”
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin -- “Kingdom Book One”
Jonathan McReynolds - “My Truth”
Tye Tribbett -- “All Things New”
Whitney Houston -- “I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston”
Zacardi Cortez -- “Imprint (Live in Memphis)”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Morgan Wallen -- “Last Night”
Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage - “Creepin’”
Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”
SZA -- “Kill Bill”
Top Streaming Song
Morgan Wallen -- “Last Night”
Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”
Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”
SZA - “Kill Bill”
Zach Bryan -- “Something in the Orange”
Top Radio Song
Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”
Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage -- “Creepin’”
Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”
Top Selling Song
Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”
Jason Aldean -- “Try That in a Small Town”
Jimin -- “Like Crazy”
Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”
Oliver Anthony Music -- “Rich Men North of Richmond”
Top Collaboration
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage -- “Creepin’”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha -- “I’m Good (Blue)”
Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras -- “Unholy”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”
Taylor Swift -- “Anti-Hero”
Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”
SZA -- “Kill Bill”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Miley Cyrus -- “Flowers”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha -- “I’m Good (Blue)”
Harry Styles -- “As It Was”
Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”
Top R&B Song
SZA -- “Kill Bill”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage -- “Creepin’”
Miguel -- “Sure Thing”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande -- “Die For You”
SZA -- “Snooze”
Top Rap Song
Drake & 21 Savage -- “Rich Flex”
Coi Leray -- “Players”
Gunna -- “fukumean”
Lil Durk featuring J. Cole -- “All My Life”
Toosii -- “Favorite Song”
Top Country Song
Morgan Wallen -- “Last Night”
Bailey Zimmerman -- “Rock and a Hard Place”
Luke Combs -- “Fast Car”
Morgan Wallen -- “You Proof”
Zach Bryan -- “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan -- “Something in the Orange”
Jelly Roll -- “Need A Favor”
Stephen Sanchez -- “Until I Found You”
Steve Lacy -- “Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves -- “I Remember Everything”
Top Latin Song
Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma -- “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera -- “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny -- “un x100to”
KAROL G & Shakira -- “TQG”
Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma -- “La Bebe”
Top Global K-Pop Song
Jungkook featuring Latto -- “Seven”
Fifty Fifty -- “Cupid”
Jimin -- “Like Crazy”
NewJeans -- “Ditto”
NewJeans -- “OMG”
Top Afrobeats Song
Rema & Selena Gomez -- “Calm Down”
Ayra Starr -- “Rush”
Libianca -- “People”
Oxlade -- “KU LO SA”
Victony, Rema, & Tempoe featuring Don Toliver -- “Soweto”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha -- “I’m Good (Blue)”
Bizarrap & Shakira -- “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray -- ”Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
Elton John & Britney Spears -- “Hold Me Closer”
Tiësto featuring Tate McRae -- “10:35″
Top Christian Song
Brandon Lake -- “Gratitude”
Chris Tomlin -- “Holy Forever”
for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks - “Love Me Like I Am”
Lauren Daigle -- “Thank God I Do”
Phil Wickham -- “This Is Our God”
Top Gospel Song
CeCe Winans -- “Goodness of God”
Crowder & Dante Bowe featuring Maverick City Music -- “God Really Loves Us”
Elevation Worship featuring Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson -- “More Than Able”
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin featuring Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore -- “Fear is Not My Future”
Zacardi Cortez -- “Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)”
Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
