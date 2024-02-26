2024 Spirit Awards: ‘Past Lives’ named best feature; here is list of winners

Winners: Producers David Hinojosa, right; Pamela Koffler, second from right; Christine Vachon, left; and Best Director director Celine Song, second from left, hold the awards for Best Feature, won by "Past Lives." (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — “Past Lives” was named the best feature during Sunday’s 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

The film, starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, also won the best director award as Celine Song took the honor.

“American Fiction” also won two awards. Cord Jefferson won the award for best screenplay, and Jeffrey Wright won for best lead performance

“Beef” was named the best new scripted television series, while Ali Wong won honors for best lead performance.

“The Last of Us” won twice, with Nick Offerman earning best supporting performance in a new scripted series honors. Keivonn Montreal Woodard won best breakthrough performance in a new scripted series.

Here is the list of nominees. Winners are in bold.

Film

Best Feature

Past Lives -- Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

“All of Us Strangers” -- Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey

“American Fiction” -- Producers: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair

“May December” -- Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon

“Passages” -- Producers: Michel Merkt, Saïd Ben Saïd

“We Grown Now” -- Producers: Minhal Baig, Joe Pirro

Best First Feature

“A Thousand and One” -- Director: A.V. Rockwell; Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston

“All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt” -- Director: Raven Jackson; Producers: Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

“Chronicles of a Wandering Saint” -- Director: Tomás Gómez Bustillo; Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman

“Earth Mama” -- Director/Producer: Savanah Leaf; Producers: Sam Bisbee, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Cody Ryder

“Upon Entry” -- Directors: Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián VásquezProducers: Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, Xosé Zapata

John Cassavetes Award

“Fremont” -- Director/Writer: Babak JalaliWriter: Carolina CavalliProducers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner

“The Artifice Girl” -- Director/Writer: Franklin Ritch; Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead

“Cadejo Blanco” -- Director/Writer/Producer: Justin Lerner; Producers: Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, Jack Patrick Hurley

“Rotting in the Sun” -- Director/Writer: Sebastián SilvaWriter: Pedro Peirano; Producer: Jacob Wasserman

“The Unknown Country” -- Director/Writer/Producer: Morrisa MaltzWriter: Lily GladstoneWriters/Producers: Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing; Producers: Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, Tommy Heitkamp

Best Director

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Todd Haynes, “May December”

William Oldroyd, “Eileen”

Ira Sachs, “Passages”

Best Screenplay

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Laura Moss and Brendan J. O’Brien, Birth/RebirthEmma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, BottomsCeline Song, Past Lives

Best First Screenplay

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, “May December”

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, “Theater Camp”

Tomás Gómez Bustillo, “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

Laurel Parmet, “The Starling Girl”

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, “Upon Entry”

Best Lead Performance

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Jessica Chastain, “Memory’

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Trace Lysette, “Monica”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Judy Reyes, “Birth/Rebirth”

Franz Rogowski, “Passages”

Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers”

Teyana Taylor, “A Thousand and One”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Best Supporting Performance

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Erika Alexander, “American Fiction”

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Noah Galvin, “Theater Camp”

Anne Hathaway, “Eileen”

Glenn Howerton, “BlackBerry”

Marin Ireland, “Eileen”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Catalina Saavedra, “Rotting in the Sun”

Ben Whishaw, “Passages”

Best Breakthrough Performance

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Marshawn Lynch, “Bottoms”

Atibon Nazaire, “Mountains”

Tia Nomore, “Earth Mama”

Anaita Wali Zada, “Fremont”

Best Cinematography

Eigil Bryld, “The Holdovers”

Katelin Arizmendi, “Monica”

Jomo Fray, “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt”

Pablo Lozano, “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”

Pat Scola, “We Grown Now”

Best Editing

Daniel Garber, “How to Blow Up a Pipeline”

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, “Rotting in the Sun”

Stephanie Filo, “We Grown Now”

Jon Philpot, “Theater Camp”

Emanuele Tiziani, “Upon Entry”

Robert Altman Award

“Showing Up” -- Director: Kelly Reichardt; Casting Director: Gayle Keller; Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

Best Documentary

“Four Daughters” -- Director: Kaouther Ben Hania; Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha

“Bye Bye Tiberias” -- Director: Lina Soualem; Producer: Jean-Marie Nizan

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” -- Directors/Producers: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson; Producer: Tommy Oliver

“Kokomo City” -- Director: D. Smith; Producers: Bill Butler, Harris Doran The Mother of All LiesDirector/Producer: Asmae El Moudir

Best International Film

“Anatomy of a Fall” -- France; Director: Justine Triet

“Godland” -- Denmark/Iceland; Director: Hlynur Pálmason

“Mami Wata” -- Nigeria; Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi

“Tótem” -- Mexico; Director: Lila Avilés

“The Zone of Interest” -- United Kingdom, Poland, USA; Director: Jonathan Glazer

Producers Award

Monique Walton

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Someone to Watch Award

Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains

Joanna Arnow, Director of “The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed”

Laura Moss, Director of “Birth/Rebirth”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Set Hernandez, director of “unseen”

Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, directors of “Lakota Nation vs. United States”

Sierra Urich, director of “Joonam”

Television

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Dear Mama”

“Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

“Murder in Big Horn”

“Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence”

“Wrestlers”

Best New Scripted Series

“Beef”

“Dreaming Whilst Black”

“I’m a Virgo”

“Jury Duty”

“Slip”

Best Lead Performance, New Scripted Series

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Emma Corrin, “A Murder at the End of the World”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Betty Gilpin, “Mrs. Davis”

Jharrel Jerome, “I’m a Virgo”

Zoe Lister-Jones, “Slip”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Ramón Rodríguez, “Will Trent”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Best Supporting Performance, New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us”

Adina Porter, “The Changeling”

Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Benny Safdie, “The Curse”

Luke Tennie, “Shrinking”

Olivia Washington, “I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking”

Best Breakthrough Performance, New Scripted Series

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us”

Clark Backo, “The Changeling”

Aria Mia Loberti, “All the Light We Cannot See”

Adjani Salmon, “Dreaming Whilst Black”

Kara Young, “I’m a Virgo”

Best Ensemble Cast, New Scripted Series

“Jury Duty” -- Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O’Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams

