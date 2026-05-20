2026 BET Awards: Here is the list of nominees

Nominees for the 2026 BET Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Cardi B led the way with six nominations.
Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist are tied for second with five nominations, while and Doechii, Doja Cat, Clipse, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean and Latto had four nominations each.
This year’s awards ceremony will be held on June 28 and will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Variety reported.
The nominations were chosen by the BET Voting Academy, according to the entertainment news website. It is comprised of entertainment professionals and influencers in the fields of music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations and creative arts.
Cardi B’s nominations are in the categories of Fashion Vanguard, Best Collaboration for “Errtime Remix” featuring Jeezy and Latto, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video Director of the Year with Patientce Foster, Album of the Year for “Am I the Drama?” and Viewers’ Choice for “Outside.”
Lamar’s five nominations include Best Collaboration for both “Chains & Whips” with Clipse and “Good Flirts” with Baby Keem & Momo Boyd, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “Luther” with SZA and Viewers’ Choice for “Chains & Whips” with Clipse.
Mariah the Scientist’s five nominations include Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration for “Is It a Crime” with Kali Uchis, Video of the Year for “Burning Blue,” Album of the Year for “Hearts Sold Separately” and Viewers’ Choice for “Burning Blue.”
This year’s awards will feature two new categories -- Fashion Vanguard and Pulse Awards, Variety reported.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
The Fashion Vanguard Award (New)
- A$AP Rocky
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Cardi B
- Colman Domingo
- Doechii
- Rihanna
- Teyana Taylor
- Zendaya
The Pulse Award (New)
- 85 South Show
- Baby, This Is Keke Palmer
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Don Lemon
- Druski
- It Is What It Is
- Joe and Jada
- On the Radar
- R&B Money Podcast
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Ari Lennox
- Coco Jones
- Ella Mai
- Jill Scott
- Kehlani
- Mariah the Scientist
- Olivia Dean
- SZA
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- Bruno Mars
- Bryson Tiller
- Chris Brown
- Durand Bernarr
- GIVĒON
- Leon Thomas
- October London
- Usher
Best Group
- 41
- Clipse
- De La Soul
- FLO
- French Montana & Max B
- Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
- Nas & DJ Premier
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon
- Wizkid & Asake
Best Collaboration
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
- “Errtime Remix” — Cardi B featuring Jeezy & Latto
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker featuring Latto & Doja Cat
- “Good Flirts” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
- “Is It a Crime” — Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis
- “It Depends (The Remix)” — Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller & Usher
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin featuring Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
- “wgft” — Gunna featuring Burna Boy
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- A$AP Rocky
- Baby Keem
- BigXthaPlug
- DaBaby
- Don Toliver
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar
- T.I.
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Doechii
- Doja Cat
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Monaleo
- YK Niece
Video of the Year
- “100” — Ella Mai
- “Anxiety” — Doechii
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Escape Room (Short Film)” — Teyana Taylor
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “LET ‘EM KNOW” — T.I.
- “luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Video Director of the Year
- A$AP Rocky & Dan Streit
- Anderson .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Cactus Jack
- Cardi B & Patientce Foster
- Cole Bennett
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Teyana “Spike-Tey” Taylor
Best New Artist
- Belly Gang Kushington
- Destin Conrad
- JayDon
- kwn
- Miles Minnick
- Monaleo
- Olivia Dean
- Raye
- Trap Dickey
Album of the Year
- Am I the Drama? — Cardi B
- Don’t Tap the Glass — Tyler, the Creator
- everything is a lot. — Wale
- Hearts Sold Separately — Mariah the Scientist
- Let God Sort Em Out — Clipse
- Mutt Deluxe: Heel — Leon Thomas
- The Fall-Off — J. Cole
- The Romantic — Bruno Mars
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- “Able” — Kirk Franklin
- “Able (Remix)” — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton & Kim Burrell
- “All to Thee” — BeBe Winans
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “At the Cross” — CeCe Winans
- “Church” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard & John Legend
- “Do It Again” — Kirk Franklin
- “Headphones” — Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
Best Actress
- Angela Bassett
- Ayo Edebiri
- Chase Infiniti
- Coco Jones
- Cynthia Erivo
- Keke Palmer
- Quinta Brunson
- Regina Hall
- Teyana Taylor
Best Actor
- Aaron Pierre
- Aldis Hodge
- Anthony Mackie
- Colman Domingo
- Damson Idris
- Delroy Lindo
- Denzel Washington
- Michael B. Jordan
- Sterling K. Brown
YoungStars Award
- Daria Johns
- Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
- Heiress Harris
- Jazzy’s World TV
- Lela Hoffmeister
- North West
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- VanVan
Best Movie
- Highest 2 Lowest
- Him
- Number One on the Call Sheet
- One Battle After Another
- Relationship Goals
- Ruth & Boaz
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- A’ja Wilson — Basketball
- Angel Reese — Basketball
- Claressa Shields — Boxing
- Coco Gauff — Tennis
- Flau’jae Johnson — Basketball
- Gabby Thomas — Track & Field
- Jordan Chiles — Gymnastics
- Naomi Osaka — Tennis
- Sha’Carri Richardson — Track & Field
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Aaron Judge — Baseball
- Anthony Edwards — Basketball
- Caleb Williams — Football
- Jalen Brunson — Basketball
- Jalen Hurts — Football
- LeBron James — Basketball
- Shedeur Sanders — Football
- Stephen Curry — Basketball
BET Her
- “Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Be Great” — Jill Scott featuring Trombone Shorty
- “Beautiful People” — Jill Scott
- “First” — Tems
- “girl, get up.” — Doechii featuring SZA
- “Go Girl” — Summer Walker featuring Latto & Doja Cat
- “Gorgeous” — Doja Cat
- “Lady Lady” — Olivia Dean
Viewers’ Choice
- “Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
- “Chains & Whips” — Clipse featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Chanel” — Tyla
- “Folded” — Kehlani
- “I Just Might” — Bruno Mars
- “It Depends” — Chris Brown featuring Bryson Tiller
- “Man I Need” — Olivia Dean
- “Outside” — Cardi B
- “Raindance” — Dave & Tems
- “Take Me Thru Dere” — Metro Boomin featuring Quavo, Breskii, YK Niece & DJ Spinz
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