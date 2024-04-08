3 killed, including suspected gunman, in shooting at Las Vegas-area law office

Las Vegas-area shooting: File photo. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a man and woman were killed and the suspected gunman took his own life after a shooting inside a law firm. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Three people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after a shooting inside a Las Vegas-area law office on Monday, authorities said.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill, the shooting occurred inside the offices of Prince Law Group in Summerlin, located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. The firm, with an office on the fifth floor of the City National Bank Building at 10801 W. Charleston Blvd., handles personal injury, insurance and commercial law, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The victims were identified as a man and a woman, McMahill told reporters. The suspected shooter was a man who died after taking his own life. McMahill added that the motive for the shooting and the relationship between the victims and the shooter are under investigation.

“The suspect was not killed by police,” McMahill said. “We believe he took his own life.”

UPDATE 12:22p.m. Per LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, this shooting occurred at a law office. There are two deceased victims, and the shooter is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 8, 2024

KTNV, quoting an anonymous source, reported that shots were fired during a deposition in the law office.

Police received a call about a shooting at about 10 a.m. PDT, KLAS-TV reported.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released.

The Review-Journal, quoting Robert Eglet, a former law partner in the firm, identified the deceased male victim as Dennis Prince.

Eglet called Prince “one of the best trial lawyers in the state” and said he had known the attorney for approximately 30 years.

“It’s a real loss to the community,” Eglet told the newspaper. “It’s awful. It’s a loss to our profession. … This is every family’s nightmare, something like this happening. I’m still trying to put my arms around the fact that this actually happened.”

McMahill said investigators have a theory about the relationship between the shooter and his victims but did not share details, the Review-Journal reported.

Las Vegas police update on shooting inside Summerlin law office https://t.co/T8vrddS1Yt — Las Vegas Review-Journal (@reviewjournal) April 8, 2024

McMahill said the investigation is in its early stages, adding that people were still being evacuated from the building, according to KLAS.

“As you can imagine we have a five or six-story building,” McMahill told reporters. “We have people that are hunkered down following active shooter protocols. We’re going door by door and making sure everybody in there is OK and evacuating them.”

