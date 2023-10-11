3 stabbed, including police officer, by woman at Atlanta airport

Woman stabs three: File photo. A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing three people at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday. (Nate Hovee/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Three people, including an Atlanta police officer, were stabbed by a woman on Wednesday at the south terminal of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department, officers received a call at about 4:45 p.m. EDT about a woman who was armed with a knife near the airport’s west crossover.

Before officers arrived, the woman allegedly stabbed a man, WSB-TV reported. Officers were attempting to convince the woman to drop the knife and tried to separate her from other travelers in the world’s busiest airport.

“During the encounter the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody,” police said in its news release. “Another officer was then able to tackle and disarm the female and take her into custody.”

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released, according to WSB. Police said that the victims were “alert, conscious and breathing.”

The suspect, who also has not been identified, was not injured, police said.

It was unclear what led to the incident, police said.