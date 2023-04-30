3-year-old boy dies after DUI crash on way to birthday party

Accused: Patrick Montgomery is accused of drunken driving in a crash that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy in South Carolina. (Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — A 3-year-old South Carolina boy died days after he was involved in an automobile crash that involved a drunken driver, authorities said.

Grayson Nash, of Spartanburg, died on April 21 from his injuries, the Spartanburg County coroner told WCBD-TV on Friday. The boy and his mother were heading to a birthday party in Charleston on April 14 when the Hyundai SUV he was riding in was struck by a 2014 GMC pickup truck, according to the television station.

The boy and his mother were injured, WHNS-TV reported.

Nash received surgery to remove parts of his skull to relieve pressure on his brain and decrease his blood loss, according to the television station.

Despite medical efforts, Nash died from his injuries. He turned 3 on April 17.

Patrick Kareem Montgomery, 48, of Ridgeville, was arrested on April 15 and charged with two counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence causing death, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Nash’s family, the boy’s organs were donated to a child in New York, WYFF-TV reported.

Montgomery remains in the Berkeley County Jail, online records show. Bail has not been set.