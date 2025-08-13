35 Union Pacific train cars derail in Texas

A Union Pacific train derailed near the town of Gordon, Texas.

GORDON, Texas — Dozens of Union Pacific railcars derailed in Texas; fortunately, no one was hurt, and no evacuations were needed.

Thirty-five cars jumped the tracks near the small town of Gordon, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, The Associated Press reported.

The derailment occurred around 2 p.m. local time, ABC News reported.

The cars were lying on top of each other near the tracks, with smoke and a grass fire seen nearby.

Emergency officials treated the derailment as a hazardous material situation as it was not initially known what the cars contained, the AP reported.

WFAA reported that some cars had “potentially hazardous chemicals” in them, but the news station did not say what the chemicals were.

"Lots of reasons to be thankful," Kent Farquhar, assistant fire chief for Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1, told WFAA.

None of the cars leaked, emergency services said online.

Update A Train has derailed outside Gordon at the Coalville Rd Bridge. Multiple cars are off the track on their side. ... Posted by Palo Pinto County ESD1 on Tuesday, August 12, 2025

The derailment’s cause is under investigation, WFAA reported.

Officials said it “will be an active scene for several days.”

