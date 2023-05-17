4 children, 1 adult hospitalized after box truck strikes buggy

Charges filed FILE PHOTO: The driver of a buggy and four children were injured when they were hit by a box truck. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man and four boys were injured on Monday after their buggy was rear-ended by a box truck, authorities said,

The crash occurred at 8:58 a.m. EDT in LaGrange County, WFFT-TV reported.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call involving a crash between a box truck and a horse and buggy, WNDU-TV reported. Deputies said all five of the occupants, from Wolcottville, were on the side of the highway with injuries.

Two of the boys, ages 10 and 2, were taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to the television station. The other boys, ages 8 and 4, and the 33-year-old driver had injuries that were less serious, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver of the box truck, a 27-year-old man from Delphos, Ohio, was not injured, WNDU reported. According to deputies, the man was adjusting his GPS and did not see the buggy in front of him slowing down, WFFT reported.

The man told deputies that he tried to brake to avoid the collision but struck the back of the buggy, WANE-TV reported.