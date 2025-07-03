4 dead, 14 wounded in Chicago drive-by shooting

The Chicago Fire Department cleans up the crime scene where numerous people were wounded in a shooting at Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood during an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz in Chicago, Illinois, United States on July 3, 2025. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a Chicago restaurant and lounge.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the business, which had hosted rapper Mello Buckzz’s album release party, WMAQ reported.

Several clubs and businesses are in the area, WGN reported.

Police said someone opened fire at the crowd that was gathered outside the restaurant and then drove away.

The club was closing for the night at the time of the shooting, and that’s why there was a crowd gathered outside, a worker at Artis Restaurant and Lounge, where the incident occurred, told WGN.

“I heard a lot of gunfire, and then the next thing you know, there was a whole bunch of police officers driving by fast, (and) ambulances, fire and rescue,” a witness said.

It is not known how many people opened fire, The New York Times reported.

The four dead were two men, aged 24 and 25, and two women.

Police said 11 women and three men were wounded. Three of the women were in critical condition on Thursday. Nine people were in good condition, one was in fair and one was stable, WGN reported.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues, the Times reported.

The location of Artis Restaurant and Lounge was once the home of Hush Chicago, which was closed after a shooting and after the Chicago Police Department called Hush Chicago a “public safety threat,” WMAQ reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group