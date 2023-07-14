4 injured after ‘severe turbulence’ during flight from North Carolina to Florida Allegiant Airlines (Bradley Caslin /Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Multiple people were injured after a plane faced turbulence during a flight Wednesday from North Carolina to Florida.

Allegiant Air said that over a hundred travelers When on Flight 227 from North Carolina to Florida were rocked by “severe turbulence,” Wednesday afternoon. As a result, four people were injured, according to the New York Times.

The flight was coming from Asheville, North Carolina to St. Clearwater International Airport, the airline said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

On the plane, there were 179 passengers plus six crew members, the New York Times reported. When the plane landed at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport in Pinellas County, Florida, paramedics from the airport met the plane.

Two passengers and two flight crew attendants were taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported. Their injuries were not released and their current conditions are unknown.

St. Pete-Clearwater airport spokesperson Michele Routh told CNN that the injuries were believed to be minor.

Turbulence was reported just before 4 p.m. on approach to the Florida airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to CNN.

Allegiant’s spokesperson Andrew Porrello told CNN that they are investigating the incident along with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. Porrello and the FAA did not elaborate on exactly what happened.