4 injured when crane collapses in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Four people were hurt Monday afternoon when a crane partially collapsed in Midtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.

Authorities responded to a report of a fire on W. Peachtree Street at 10th Street and found the collapse when they arrived, according to the news station. It happened at a construction site.

Atlanta: Heavy police/fire department activity blocking a large portion West Peachtree St at 10th St. Avoid. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/3YzJCDLcBQ — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 22, 2023

Initially, firefighters said seven people were unaccounted for, though they were later found, WSB reported. Four people were taken to Northside Hospital with injuries, according to the news station. Their conditions were not immediately known.

It was not clear what caused the crane collapse. Authorities evacuated nearby buildings and asked people to avoid the area Monday afternoon as they investigate, WSB reported.