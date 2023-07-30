4 killed, 2 hurt in pair of aircraft accidents near Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Plane crashes: Four people were killed and two others were injured in two separate air crashes near Oshkosh, Wisconsin. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Four people were killed and two others were injured on Saturday during two separate aircraft accidents near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, authorities said.

At 12:34 p.m. a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Authorities said the aircraft belonged to people attending the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention, the newspaper reported. They were not involved in the event, the organization said.

The collision happened at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flight line at the airport, NBC News reported.

The crash happened about three hours after a man and woman were killed when a single-engine North American T-6 Texan aircraft crashed into Lake Winnebago, WBAY-TV reported.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office, the man is believed to be in his 20s and the woman was in her 30s, the television station reported. The crash occurred at about 9:07 a.m. CDT.

The aircraft was reportedly maneuvering before rapidly descending from about 3,000 feet altitude, the U.S. Coast Guard said, according to the Oshkosh Northwestern newspaper.

The Coast Guard said the lake is about 20 feet deep at the crash site with poor visibility.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating both crashes, the State Journal reported.