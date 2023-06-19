5 injured after shooting near Juneteenth event in Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: At least five people were injured when shots rang out near a Juneteenth event in Milwaukee. (Silas Stein/Picture alliance via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — At least five people were injured on Monday after a shooting near a Juneteenth event in Milwaukee, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed the injuries, WISN-TV reported. The victims were taken to area hospitals with traumatic injuries, Deputy Fire Chief William Kowalski said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The shooting occurred outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the Journal Sentinel reported. Police received a report of a shooting at about 4:21 p.m. CDT, just as the city’s Juneteenth parade was winding down nearby, according to the newspaper.

Police are investigating near Clinton Rose Park in Milwaukee, WITI-TV reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting and whether it was connected to the Juneteenth event.

In an email to the Journal Sentinel, a spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department said the agency would conduct a media briefing “regarding multiple people being shot.”