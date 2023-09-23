5 people hospitalized after house explosion in New Jersey

House explosion: Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a house was badly damaged in an explosion Friday night in West Milford, New Jersey, police say. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WEST MILFORD, N.J. — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a house was badly damaged in an explosion Friday night in West Milford, New Jersey, police say.

>> Read more trending news

The West Milford Police Department said they received multiple calls Friday night around 9 p.m. about an explosion on Baker Road near Upper Greenwood Lake. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a house that was badly damaged.

The West Milford Fire Department, First Aid Squad, and Atlantic ALS were also called to the scene. Once they were there, they began rescuing people, according to WABC. Police said that additional resources were requested including the Urban Area Search Initiative Task Force.

Five people were taken to the hospital but a sixth person refused treatment, according to WABC.

West Milford Deputy Fire Chief Rich Poplaski said, according to northjersey.com per The Associated Press, that the house collapsed due to an “unknown cause.”

The explosion is under investigation by detectives with West Milford Police Department and the town and state fire marshals, police said, according to the AP. The conditions of the people taken to the hospital have not been released.