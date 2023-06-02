6 facing charges in connection to killing over 100 deer in poaching spree in Pennsylvania Six people in Franklin County, Pennsylvania are facing charges in connection with a poaching spree, officials say. (aimintang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Six people in Franklin County, Pennsylvania are facing charges in connection with a poaching spree, officials say.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said that Hunter Atherton, 20; Abigale Hoover, 20; and Caillou Patterson, 20, have been charged for their involvement in a poaching spree from Aug. 2022 to Jan. 2023, according to WPXI. Three juveniles have also been charged in connection to the poaching spree.

The six are accused of shooting over 100 deer and leaving them out to rot, the news outlet reported.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said that starting in Sept. they had received reports from residents about finding deceased deer that appeared to have been shot in front of their homes and fields, WPXI said.

A witness was able to provide investigations with a vehicle description after seeing a group of the occupants of the vehicle using a spotlight on a group of deer after hours and then reported hearing a gunshot before seeing a deer drop to the ground, according to the news outlet.

Months later on Jan. 3, a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that the witness described was found at a gas station. Warden Philip Bietsch then saw multiple deer killed along the roadway. Biestch stopped the vehicle that had an adult and two juveniles inside. The three reportedly had a loaded .22 Magnum caliber rifle inside, the game commission said, according to WPXI.

During the investigation, it was learned that there were two other adults and another juvenile involved and it is believed that the group had shot about 100 to 200 deer “just for fun,” according to a news release obtained by the news outlet.

The six are facing a combined total of 113 counts of the unlawful taking or killing of game or wildlife, 207 counts of the unlawful use of lights while hunting, 42 counts of the possession of loaded firearms in a vehicle, 62 counts of restrictions on recreational spotlighting, and 62 counts of the unlawful use of a vehicle to locate game or wildlife, WPXI reported.

Atherton, Hoover, and Patterson are facing face corruption of minors charges. The news outlet reported that Atherton is also facing a recklessly endangering the welfare of others charge.

The game commission said that the charges could possibly carry fines up to $15,000 and 36 months in prison. Wildlife replacement costs just shy of $21,000.