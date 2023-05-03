6-year-old shot, killed while playing video game in bed Police say a young boy was found shot to death inside a house in Lynchburg, Virginia. (Lynchburg Police Department/Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Police say a young boy was found shot to death inside a house in Lynchburg, Virginia.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Lynchburg Police Department said Tuesday evening a 6-year-old boy was shot in the head while playing a video game on his bed.

The boy was identified by WDBJ as Kingston. When police arrived at the house, he was already deceased.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m., WSLS reported. Officers were called for a report of shots fired.

Police released a video that reportedly show multiple people running down Floyd Sreet toward 17th Street, according to WDBJ.

“The murder of this child is a senseless tragedy stemming from a violent criminal act that has no place in our community. The LPD strives to partner with and protect our residents and visitors daily. To effectively do so, we need those members of our community who have knowledge about criminal activity such as this to come forward. The victim and his family deserve nothing less. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy,” police say.

Police say no arrests have been made.