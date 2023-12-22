600-pound alligator caught near mall filled with Christmas shoppers As people were Christmas shopping Thursday afternoon at a mall in Estero, Florida, officials removed a large alligator hanging out nearby. (Donna Derrick/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As people were Christmas shopping Thursday afternoon at a mall in Estero, Florida, officials removed a large alligator hanging out nearby.

>> Read more trending news

Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies were called out to Coconut Point Mall about an alligator.

The alligator was approximately 12 feet long and 600 hundred pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office released a video that showed about six people moving the alligator, according to WFLA. The alligator was put into the back of a pickup truck.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted the sheriff’s office and was able to get the alligator to safety, the news outlet reported.

“There truly is never a dull moment while on patrol here in Lee County,” the sheriff’s office said.