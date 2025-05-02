7 dead in tour van, pickup truck collision in Idaho, near Yellowstone

A crash near Yellowstone National Park between a pickup truck and a tour van has killed seven people.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry’s Lake, in Fremont County, Idaho.

The park is about 16 miles west of Yellowstone, The Associated Press reported.

Of the seven people killed, six were in the van, state police said in a news release. The driver of the truck was also killed.

There were 14 people in the van at the time of the crash.

Eight others in the van were hurt in the crash and were taken to area hospitals, the AP reported.

The Dodge Ram pickup and the Mercedes passenger van both caught fire after the crash, police said.

Roger Merrill saw the aftermath of the crash, including the vehicles on fire and bystanders trying to help the injured on the side of the road. He said he sees tourist vans on the roads frequently as the highway leads to Yellowstone.

“It is a very dangerous highway because it leads to the main entrance of Yellowstone National Park,” Merrill told the AP. “It’s extremely busy.”

He also said it was a remote area.

“It took an unnervingly long time for help to arrive just because of the location,” he said.

The crash is under investigation. Police have not given a cause.

