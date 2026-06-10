7 injured during shooting in Trenton, New Jersey

File photo. Police in New Jersey said seven people were injured when gunfire erupted on Tuesday night in Trenton.

Seven people were injured -- two critically -- during a mass shooting on Tuesday in New Jersey’s capital city, authorities said.

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According to the Trenton Police Department, the shooting occurred in the area of Centre and Furman streets in Trenton at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET, KYW reported. Police arriving at the scene discovered seven victims, including a juvenile, according to the television station. All were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Seven people were shot in Trenton, New Jersey, Tuesday night, police said.

Trenton police said two of the victims were in critical condition and the remaining five were listed in stable condition. One of the victims is 16 years old.



The latest: https://t.co/ZL5KrTwhpj pic.twitter.com/HbrcwdXOsz — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) June 10, 2026

In addition to the two victims in critical condition, five were in stable condition, New Jersey News12 reported.

It was unclear what led to the incident, and police did not say how the shooting occurred, according to WCAU.

A family member told KYW that one of the victims is 16 years old.

No arrests have been made, and police have not revealed whether there are any suspects, the television station reported.

The names and ages of the victims have not yet been officially released, New Jersey News 12 reported. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

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