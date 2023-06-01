82-year-old woman, 2 others arrested for running illegal gambling operation

MOBILE, Ala. — Three women were arrested in Mobile, Alabama after deputies raised a pool hall and found an illegal gambling operation.

>> Read more trending news

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant Tuesday at the Rear Pock after an anonymous tip was sent over through their website, according to AL.com.

Deputies found six slot machines, U.S. currency form machines, and gambling records and notes, the newspaper reported. Investigators also found what they believed to be ecstasy and cocaine.

Grace Marie Willis, 82 was arrested and charged with promoting gambling, possession of gambling devices, and possession of gambling records, according to WPMI. Lisa Ann Carpenter, 60, is facing the same charges.

Felicia Suzanne Pierce, 45, was arrested and charged with only promoting gambling, the news outlet reported.

Willis, Carpenter, and Pierce all posted bond and have since been released, AL.com reported.