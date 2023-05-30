9 people shot on boardwalk at South Florida beach, officials say

Hollywood Broadwalk: File photo. Police are investigating after shots were fired at the Hollywood Broadwalk in South Florida on Monday. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Nine people were shot on Monday evening on a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, authorities said.

The shooting took place on a boardwalk near the beach, known as the Hollywood Broadwalk, between Johnson Street and Garfield Street, the Sun-Sentinel reported. A dispute between two groups ended in gunfire at about 6:45 p.m. EDT, according to the newspaper.

Police confirmed that nine people were injured. No deaths have been reported.

One person was detained by police and officers are searching for a second person, WPLG-TV reported.

Earlier, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy confirmed that there were victims but did not provide further details.

“Police are responding right now,” Levy said. “We have victims treated by police and paramedics on scene and transported to the hospital.”

The injured victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, a spokesperson told the Sun-Sentinel. The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

Memorial Healthcare System spokesperson Yanet Obarrio Sanchez told WTVJ that up to five victims were being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital’s trauma center.

“It is a fluid situation,” Sanchez told the television station.

In a Facebook post, the Hollywood Police Department asked residents to avoid the Broadwalk and other areas near the beach “due to an ongoing investigation.”

“Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” Levy said in a statement, according to WFOR-TV.

“Police have the scene under control. I think there is no ongoing threat but obviously it’s one of those situations where it’s probably better to clear out of the area and proceed home and not be in that area at this point in time,” Raelin Storey, a city spokesperson, told the Miami Herald.

VIdeos posted on social media showed people fleeing the area, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Hollywood is located in southern Broward County, about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of downtown Miami. It is a popular tourist spot, and the area was crowded for Memorial Day weekend.

“Our beach has millions of beachgoers a year. It’s a very popular and beautiful destination,” Levy said, according to the newspaper. “This is a never before occurrence. Ordinarily, it’s a peaceful beach.”