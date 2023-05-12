ACM Awards 2023: See the full list of winners

Chris Stapleton was named entertainer of the year as country music stars celebrated the 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards Thursday in Frisco, Texas.
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the show, and Parton capped the evening by performing “World on Fire,” a single from her rock album that is set to be released in November.
Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran were among the performers at the ceremony that celebrates the best in country music.
HARDY led this year’s nominations with seven, while Lainey Wilson was second with six nominations.
Below is a complete list of nominees. The winners are indicated in bold.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
- Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
- Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Priscilla Block
- Megan Moroney
- Caitlyn Smith
- Morgan Wade
- Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Zach Bryan
- Jackson Dean
- ERNEST
- Dylan Scott
- Nate Smith
- Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” - Ashley McBryde
- “Bell Bottom Country” - Lainey Wilson
- “Growin’ Up” - Luke Combs
- “Mr. Saturday Night” - Jon Pardi
- “Palomino” - Miranda Lambert
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- “Heart Like A Truck” - Lainey Wilson
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell
- “Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- “‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “Sand In My Boots” - Morgan Wallen
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell
- “‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
- “Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- “You Should Probably Leave” - Chris Stapleton
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
- “HEARTFIRST” - Kelsea Ballerini
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell
- “Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- “‘Til You Can’t” - Cody Johnson
- “Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
- “What He Didn’t Do” - Carly Pearce
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
- Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- “At the End of a Bar” - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
- “She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
- “Thank God” - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
- “Thinking ‘Bout You” - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
- “Wait in the truck” - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
