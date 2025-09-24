Texas ICE shooting: Two taken to hospital, one died at scene

DALLAS — Police in Dallas, Texas, responded to reports of an active shooter at an ICE facility on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to shots fired at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas about 7 a.m. local time, WFAA reported.

KXAS said the facility was an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations location.

Two people taken to hospital, one person dead

Update 9:35 a.m. ET, Sept. 24: The Dallas Police Department said on X that two people were transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds and that one person died at the scene. They also confirmed that the alleged gunman is dead.

The police said the alleged gunman fired on the facility from an adjacent building.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents with the Dallas ATF office are on scene to help the investigation, which is currently being led by the Dallas Police Department.

Original report: At least three people were reportedly wounded. KDFW reported that some of those wounded are in critical condition.

The Associated Press reported that three people were shot.

DALLAS ICE INCIDENT: There's a heavy police presence off I-35E in northwest Dallas, where sources say three people were wounded at an ICE facility. A shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby building, sources tell WFAA.



They said one person was found shot on the roof of a nearby office, WFAA reported. KDFW said it was the alleged gunman who died of a self-inflicted gunshot as law enforcement approached.

Todd Lyons, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said the scene is secure, but the building is on lockdown during a live on CNN.

Lyons could not say if the people wounded were ICE employees or civilians. He also could not confirm their conditions, but did say that at least three people were shot, CNN reported.

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted to X, writing there were “multiple injuries and fatalities” in the shooting.

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



