Air Trump? Former president pitches line of footwear at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Like a basketball player, Donald Trump knows how to pivot.

A day after being hit with a $355 million penalty from a judge in a civil fraud trial, the former president made a brief stop at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday and introduced what he called the first official Trump footwear, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The sneakers are gold lamé high tops with an American flag detail on the back, according to WPVI-TV. They are being marketed as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a website that also sells Trump-branded “Victory47″ cologne and perfume for $99 a bottle, the television station reported. He is also selling two versions of sneakers that have a “T” and “45″ on the sides for $199, CNN reported.

“With Millions Of Fans, Get These Before They Sell Out,” according to the website.

Trump had been ordered by a judge in New York City to pay $355 million in penalties stemming from a civil fraud lawsuit, according to The Associated Press.

Trump was found liable for trying to “manipulate his net worth,” The New York Times reported.

The sneaker is more Hulk Hogan than Michael Jordan, according to The Wall Street Journal. It has gold paneliny around the shoe, with an American flag hugging the heel, the newspaper reported.

“This is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it’s going to be a big success,” said Trump, who is leading in the race for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 as he seeks to become the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century.

Chase Young, founder of Culture Kicks, a Philadelphia footwear and apparel company, introduced Trump to the crowd, according to the Inquirer.

“He is someone who you would have not thought or guessed would have joined the sneaker community,” Young said. “Never in our nation’s history has a U.S. president released their own sneaker, but today, right here, right now, it’s happening.”

Bryana Davis, 18, drove to Sneaker Con from North Jersey with a friend “to help him buy sneakers” and bought a pair for herself, the Inquirer reported.

“I’m not his biggest fan, but it’s cool,” she said, adding that she was surprised that Trump had come out with his own line of sneakers. “I think that’s dope.”

