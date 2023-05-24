Alabama couple accused of intentionally spilling 500 gallons of oil on roads

Slick roads: Oil was still visible on the roads of Lawrence County. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama couple is accused of dumping 500 gallons of oil on 33 miles of roads across two counties, authorities said.

Keith Allen Clarke and Laura E. Clarke were arrested on Monday, according to Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Both were charged with criminal littering and criminal mischief, online records show.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, at about 6 p.m. CDT on Saturday 911 dispatchers received calls about oil on the roads of eastern Lawrence County. The trail of oil crossed into neighboring Morgan County and nearly into the city of Decatur, WHNT-TV reported.

The Lawrence County Road Department needed 70 hours to clean the slick roads, using 37 tons of sand, according to WAAY-TV.

Deputies receiving home security camera footage from the roads were able to determine that an early 1990s blue GMC truck was pulling a utility trailer with a container capable of holding 500 gallons, the television station reported.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Covington told WHNT that the remnants of the spill were still visible on the roads.

Covington added that authorities believe the oil was “purposely spilled.”

It was unclear what the motive for spilling the oil might have been.

Bail for the Clarkes has been set at $3,500 each, according to online booking records.