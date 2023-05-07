Alabama police pull over man driving jet ski on highway

Pulled over: A motorist in Alabama was stopped for driving a jet ski on a highway east of Mobile. (Daphne Police Department)

DAPHNE, Ala. — Conducting a traffic stop is commonplace for police. But pulling over a motorist navigating a jet ski on a highway is rather unusual.

Law enforcement officials in southern Alabama were facing that scenario this weekend. According to a Facebook post by the Daphne Police Department, officers pulled over a man driving a jet ski on U.S. 98 east of Mobile.

“Sometimes we think we have seen all there is to see,” police wrote. “But all of a sudden, there are 9-1-1 calls about a guy driving a jet ski on 98, making us glad we do what we do.”

The man was not wearing a helmet but the personal watercraft was tagged and street legal, WALA-TV reported.

Because the motorist was from out of state, police decided to let him go with just a warning, according to the television station.

The social media post drew plenty of reaction.

“Should have cited him for not wearing his life vest,” one person wrote.

“Obviously, he’s from out of state,” another person observed. “If this was an Alabama resident, he would be towing a cooler behind it.”