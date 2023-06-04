Alabama teen, 15, accused of fatally shooting father

Shooting: The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said that the juvenile was charged with murder. (Mobile County Sheriff's Office)

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — An Alabama teenager is accused in the shooting death of his father on Saturday night, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Joseph Frazier Jr., 40, AL.com reported.

The sheriff’s office stated that the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to a call about a shooting between Mount Vernon and Citronelle in Mobile County, according to the news outlet.

MCSO arrests juvenile suspect in Mt. Vernon shooting death https://t.co/n7lOGArWYR — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) June 4, 2023

Authorities found Frazier on the ground, lying on his back after being struck with several .22 caliber bullets, WPMI-TV reported.

The juvenile was detained at the scene, according to WALA-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, the juvenile said the shooting came after an argument, WKRG-TV reported.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile was was charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.