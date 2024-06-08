Alan Scarfe, villain in ‘Double Impact,’ Lethal Weapon 3,’ dead at 77

Alan Scarfe: The British-Canadian actor who played villains in “Double Impact” and “Lethal Weapon 3″ and also was a go-to actor for roles in science fiction, died April 28. He was 77. (CBS via Getty Images )

Alan Scarfe, a British-Canadian actor who played villains in “Double Impact” and “Lethal Weapon 3″ and also was a go-to actor for roles in science fiction, died on April 28, his family announced. He was 77.

According to his obituary, Scarfe died of colon cancer at his home in Longueuil, Quebec.

Scarfe battled twins Alex and Chad Wagner as the evil Nigel Griffith in “Double Impact” (1991), according to The Hollywood Reporter. Then he portrayed the underhanded Herman Walters in “Lethal Weapon 3″ in 1992.

Scarfe, who was raised in Vancouver, played Romulans Tokath and Admiral Mendak on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1991 and 1993, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also appeared as another alien, Magistrate Augris, in a 1995 episode of “Star Trek: Voyager.”

“Science fiction on film and television, especially if you are playing some kind of alien character with fantastic make-up, is great for actors with a strong stage background,” Scarfe said in a 2007 interview. “The productions need that kind of size and intensity of performance. You can’t really mumble if you’re a Klingon.”

He also appeared in all 66 episodes of “Seven Days” from 1998 to 2001, according to IMDb.com.

According to his obituary, Scarge was born June 8, 1946, in Harpenden, England.

He received several acting honors during his career, including the 1985 Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “The Bay Boy.” He also won a Jessie Award for Best Actor in 2005 for his performance in “Trying” at the Vancouver Playhouse. The following year he captured the Jury Prize for Best Supporting Actor at the Austin Fantastic Fest in “The Hamster Cage.”

Scarfe also received the Vancouver Film Critics Circle honorary award for lifetime achievement, according to Deadline.

On Broadway, Scarfe portrayed Macduff in a 1988 production of “Macbeth” that starred Christopher Plummer and Glenda Jackson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to his obituary, Scarfe met his wife, the late actress Barbara March, while performing at the Stratford Festival in Canada. They were married in 1979 and remained together until her death in 2019.

