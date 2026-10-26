‘All My Children’ actor Alan Dysert dies at 75

The actor, who played con man Sean Cudahy on "All My Children" for a decade, died on Friday. He was 75.

Alan Dysert, who starred for a decade in the role of Sean Cudahy on the soap opera “All My Children,” died on Friday. He was 75.

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Dysert’s death was first reported by People on Monday. The actor’s wife, Michele Dysert, announced his death in a Facebook post, calling him her best friend.

“While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime,” she wrote.

No cause of death was listed, but Michele Dysert said her husband “faced more than his share of health challenges over the years.”

“Yet he continued to approach life with determination, humor, and gratitude,” she wrote.

In his 2023 autobiography, “Lights, Camera, Cancer!” Alan Dysert revealed that he had been diagnosed with a “rare, aggressive and incurable cancer,” People reported. He said he had undergone “four major cancer-related surgeries, had one cancer recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy and 29 CT scans.”

Dysert made his debut as con man Cudahy on “All My Children” in 1980, according to People. He appeared in 79 episodes over the next decade, with his final credit coming in 1990.

The actor was born on June 12, 1951, and raised on a farm in Illinois, Parade reported. He studied television arts at the University of Illinois before taking up acting, according to the magazine.

He made his television debut in 1978 on the sitcom “Soap” before heading to “All My Children” two years later, People reported.

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