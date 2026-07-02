America 250: July 4th by the numbers

FILE PHOTO: Lots of planning, time, and of course money go into planning the celebration of America's birthday.

It has been 250 years since the colonies declared their freedom from Great Britain and once again, as it has done for more than two centuries, Americans will come together in their communities to celebrate.

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WalletHub has crunched the numbers on how much Americans are expected to spend to celebrate liberty.

It is an expensive day, with $9.4 billion being spent on food, including the 150 million hot dogs eaten.

It won’t be dry either, with more than $4 billion spent on beer and wine.

About 62% of Americans plan to attend a picnic for the Fourth.

Of course, the day will end with a bang, as $2.9 billion was spent on fireworks in 2025. There are more than 16,000 firework displays held each year, with 44% of Americans attending a show.

Now for the history of the day, by the numbers.

When the Founding Fathers declared our independence, there were 2.5 million people in what would become the United States of America. The Census says there are now 342.6 million people in the country. Of the 2.5 million people in 1776, 56 of them signed the Declaration of Independence.

Although it was signed in 1776, it took a while for the first parade celebrating the day to take place. The oldest Fourth of July parade was held in 1785 in Bristol, Rhode Island, according to WalletHub.

It took even longer for the holiday to be a paid federal holiday. That happened in 1941.

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