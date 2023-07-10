Andrea Evans, ‘One Life to Live,’ ‘Passions’ star, dead at 66

Andrea Evans: The soap opera star appeared in daytime serials such as "One Life to Live," "The Young and the Restless" and "Passions." (CBS via Getty Images)

Andrea Evans, a soap opera star known for her role as Tina Lord on “One Life to Live,” died Sunday. She was 66.

Evans, who also appeared on daytime serials such as “Passions,” “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful,” died in Pasadena, California, after a battle with breast cancer, casting director Don Carroll told The Hollywood Reporter.

People named Evans “Daytime’s Diva of Dirt” for her role as Lord, a troublemaking teen in “One Life to Live,” Deadline reported.

She appeared in 135 episodes of the show between 1979 and 2011, according to IMDb.com. She appeared in the soap opera from 1979 to 1981 as Tina Clayton. She moved over to “The Young and the Restless” in 1983 and 1984 in the role of Patty Williams, Deadline reported.

She returned to “One Life to Live” as Tina Lord in 1985, was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 1988 and remained in the role until 1990, the entertainment news website reported. She quit after being confronted by a stalker in the lobby of the show’s Manhattan studio in 1987 and receiving death threats, including some written in blood, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fear “forever changed me. There’s no way it could not,” Evans told People in a 2008 interview.

Evans would return to the show in 2008 and 2011, according to IMDb.com.

Our deepest condolences on the passing of Andrea Evans who graced Y&R with her talents as "Patty Williams" from 1983-1984. #OLTL #boldandbeautiful #Passions pic.twitter.com/8W4dqiNjQ0 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) July 10, 2023

Evans returned to soap operas as Tawny Moore on “The Bold and the Beautiful” (1999-2000) then starred in 627 episodes of “Passions” as Rebecca Hotchkiss (2000-2008), according to IMDb.com.

She received her second Daytime Emmy nomination in 2015 for her role in the web series “DeVanity,” Deadline reported.

Her last acting credit came on the Prime Video series “The Bay,” from 2017 to 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Evans was born on June 18, 1957, in Aurora, Illinois, and attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the entertainment news website reported.





